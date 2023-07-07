Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.53. The company had a trading volume of 161,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.40 and a 200 day moving average of $163.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.18 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

