Inspire Investing LLC Has $3.51 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,114. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $387.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.62.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

