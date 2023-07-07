Inspire Investing LLC Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $227,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $664,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 609.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,691,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $86.56. 264,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,702. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.43 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

