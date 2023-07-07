Inspire Investing LLC Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL traded up $9.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $375.34. 394,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,178. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

