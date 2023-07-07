Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 34.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,901. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $535.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of -176.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.14.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.62, for a total value of $406,342.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,913,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock worth $16,978,923 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $482.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.68.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

