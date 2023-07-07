Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,199,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.75. The stock had a trading volume of 64,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,259. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.21. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $168.24 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

