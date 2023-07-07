Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 13,552 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

MCHP traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.49. 945,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $91.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

