Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 13,552 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology
In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.7 %
MCHP traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.49. 945,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,614. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $91.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.
Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
