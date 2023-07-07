Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,693 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,296.3% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.78. 381,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,155. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.23 and its 200 day moving average is $136.35.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.18.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

