Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,750 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.33. 234,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,832. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.06.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.