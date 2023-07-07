International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,519,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,657,000 after buying an additional 1,178,556 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $132.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

