International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.8% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:IBM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.
