International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Raised by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $131.95 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

