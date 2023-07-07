Internet Computer Price Tops $4.06 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $11.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00013461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030376 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,179,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,710,572 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.