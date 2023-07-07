Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4,563.0% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PDP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,931. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

