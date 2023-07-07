Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 3.6% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $367.46 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

