Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Trimmed by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $367.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,863,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,683,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $349.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.03. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

