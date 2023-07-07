Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. 69,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,625. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $49.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.