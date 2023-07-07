Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Decreases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.