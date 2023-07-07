Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 4.9% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 225,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,758.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

