Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $335,000 Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV trimmed its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,067,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after purchasing an additional 474,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

Shares of PNW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,094. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $84.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

