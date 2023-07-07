Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 114 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $683.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,288. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $671.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $688.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

