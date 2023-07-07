Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IJH stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.06. The company had a trading volume of 160,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,925. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

