IOTA 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.32 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $506.50 million and $5.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

