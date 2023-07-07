IOTA 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.32 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $506.50 million and $5.32 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003280 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006311 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IOTA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
