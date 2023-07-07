Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Acquires 1,260 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $176,000. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 21.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

