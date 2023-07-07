Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Buys 500 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.70.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

