Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICE opened at $112.26 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

