Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after acquiring an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

