Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Moderna
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $773,854,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,005 shares of company stock valued at $55,612,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
