Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,133,000 after buying an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $773,854,158.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,005 shares of company stock valued at $55,612,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $118.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.79. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.88.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.