Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 100 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.22.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $170.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average is $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.