Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 105 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ASML by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after buying an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in ASML by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 497,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,670,000 after buying an additional 184,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Down 0.4 %

ASML stock opened at $696.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $747.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $697.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $655.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

