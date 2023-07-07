Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 118 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 720,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $517.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $525.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $550.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

