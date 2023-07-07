Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.87 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $75.73 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

