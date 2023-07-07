Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.76.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

