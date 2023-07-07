iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IEI traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,448. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2221 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

