iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Increased by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $50.77 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

