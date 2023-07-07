iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Divergent Wealth Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.09. 442,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.13. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

