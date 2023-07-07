iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 4.3% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,697 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,224 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

