iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. 393,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,044,702. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

