iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,132. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

