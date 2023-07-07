iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,410,000 after buying an additional 4,178,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,656,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,053,132. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.71.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

