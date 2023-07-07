iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 708,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 757,023 shares.The stock last traded at $26.98 and had previously closed at $26.50.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Latin America 40 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.