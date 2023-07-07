iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,773,000 after buying an additional 940,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after buying an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after acquiring an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

