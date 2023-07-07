iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 294,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 213,958 shares.The stock last traded at $32.42 and had previously closed at $32.07.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $959.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

