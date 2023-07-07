iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 62,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,467. The company has a market cap of $293.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $43.67.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

