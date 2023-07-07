iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.12. 250,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,501,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

