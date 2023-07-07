iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 631,797 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,113% from the previous session’s volume of 52,065 shares.The stock last traded at $53.09 and had previously closed at $53.21.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.