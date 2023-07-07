iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.32. The company had a trading volume of 148,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,060. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.14.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

