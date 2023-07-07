iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,450,000 after acquiring an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.62. 82,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,802. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.42 and a 200 day moving average of $241.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $276.14.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

