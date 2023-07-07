iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after buying an additional 4,966,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after buying an additional 3,025,396 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,401,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,937. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

