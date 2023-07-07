iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Decreased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.37. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.